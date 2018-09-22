Splash Bash brings attention to the Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The place to be tonight on the Gulf Coast Friday night was in Jones Park for the "Splash Bash".
More than 1,200 tickets were sold for the event designed to bring attention and raise money for the new Mississippi Aquarium.
Along with the good food and music, people in attendance could also see several animals like a cheetah!
The animals were part of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium ambassador program started by Jack Hannah.
Organizers said they were expecting to raise more than $200,000.
"It confirms what we thought all along about how great the aquarium can be for our community, how transformational it can be for the tourism economy and if this is any indication we're off to a good start," said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.
Construction on the aquarium continues, and it is expected to be finished by early 2020.
Organizers plan to make the Splash Bash an annual event.
