1,000+ run chest deep in muddy water for annual Seabee Mud Run and Festival

“It’s a five mile course. Not all five miles of that are mud pits. There are obstacles. There’s mud pits. There’s just lots of things to do to vary up that monotony that you’d find in the course, and it’s tough," said Brian Lamar, Public Affairs Officer at Naval Construction Battalion Center. “We’re digging pits and we’re building mounds, and things like that. And they just get creative with it and have a lot of fun.”