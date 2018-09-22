1,000+ run chest deep in muddy water for annual Seabee Mud Run and Festival

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - More than a thousand people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 24th annual Seabee Mud Run and Festival in Gulfport.
The five-mile course led participants through chest high muddy water.
“It’s a five mile course. Not all five miles of that are mud pits. There are obstacles. There’s mud pits. There’s just lots of things to do to vary up that monotony that you’d find in the course, and it’s tough," said Brian Lamar, Public Affairs Officer at Naval Construction Battalion Center. “We’re digging pits and we’re building mounds, and things like that. And they just get creative with it and have a lot of fun.”
For some, it was a first. “I really don’t know what to expect. I’ve never been here before or done a race, my first one," said Liz McLamb. ”And I recruited my two buddies over there. We’re not really prepared, just excited."
Others have been doing this for years. “I’ve done this for 15 years and it’s a great, fun time. It doesn’t matter whether you go fast or go slow, it’s just a good time to be out there with everybody,” added Mark Ashley.
No matter the skill level, the goal is the same. “The max we can have sign up is about 1250. That kind of starts to stretch the course a little bit and our security guys getting everybody on the base," said Brian.
Organizers understand that this is not a beginner course, so they also created a family friendly version that parents and kids can complete.
Brian added, “It’s about promoting health, teamwork, spirit, things like that among the family. It’s another option for people on the mud run who don’t want to do the entire, complete mud run.”
All money raised from this mud run goes right back into the base.
