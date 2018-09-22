Roberts sisters stronger together

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - They call themselves the Sisters Three.
Friday, Robin, Dorothy and Sally-Ann Roberts were all guest speakers at the Success Women’s Conference in Biloxi. And while they have had their successes in life, they say they are stronger together.
“The message I always want to give women and men, for that matter, is that you have power,” said Sally-Ann. “You have power. So many times, we think that power is an elected office or somebody who’s very rich or somebody who owns a business. But every single person has power to leave a powerful legacy,” she said.
Sally-Ann, the eldest of the sisters, was a long-time broadcasting icon in New Orleans, and Dorothy is now a successful businesswoman in retirement.
“I’m here to tell people you can do it. You just have to plan for it. Do your transitional planning for your next phase of life because if God grants that to you, you’ve got to be ready," she said.
Of course, Robin is a global celebrity as an anchor for Good Morning America on ABC. But they all say that their messages are stronger together.
“I think we’re stronger together, and we feed off each other energy,” Sally-Ann said. “But, then, we go our separate ways, we carry that strength with us. We always know that we have each other’s back.”
They are about four years apart. Dorothy is right in the middle.
“I think there’s a lot of strength we pull from each other when we are together,” she said. “Mom and Dad wouldn’t allow us to bicker. So, I think we’ve always had a close bond.”
And now, the Success Women’s Conference was just another chance for a Sister, Sister, Sister Talk. And, for Robin, her sister journey is a little emotional.
“I sincerely say how proud I am of them and our big brother,” she said from the stage. “I was a beneficiary of three older siblings and a mother and father who didn’t show me by words but by their actions how to be a responsible human being.”
