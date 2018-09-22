Roberts sisters reunite to celebrate ‘Robin’s Nest’ third anniversary

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - There were plenty of smiles, plenty of pictures, and plenty to celebrate at Robin’s Nest in the Pass.
Owner Dorothy Roberts celebrated her shop’s third anniversary on Saturday. It’s a celebration that wouldn’t be complete without her sisters - Sally Ann and, of course, Robin, who inspired the store’s name.
“This store is named in her honor for her love for Pass Christian, Mississippi, our family’s love for Pass Christian. So, it was really fitting to have her here. This was our third year to do it, and the second time she’s been able to do it. So, it was really, really special," said Dorothy Roberts.
Hundreds packed the store wall to wall for the opportunity for autographs and photos with the Good Morning America anchor, but also for the chance to share their own stories with her. Robin took the time to hear every single one, even as she made her way out the door.
For the Irvings, a trip from Wisconsin to Mississippi to visit family was made even more special, when they unexpectedly met the global celebrity on her way out.
“She’s a living icon. She’s a beautiful person, inside and out. So,this is a treat. This is big stuff," said Bonnie Irving.
“I always admire her. She’s wonderful," added her husband, Carl Irving.
The store anniversary wasn’t the only cause to blow out candles. Robin is also celebrating her sixth birthday, six years post her lifesaving bone marrow transplant.
“She is six, and we are three. And so, we just said its a celebration. Its time to celebrate," said Dorothy Roberts.
A celebration of life, a celebration of success, a celebration of home.
Roberts has spent the past few days on the Coast for the Success Women’s Conference.
