Heart Walk celebrates its 25th birthday

Allen posted this message on Facebook to help explain why being the chairman of the American Heart Association’s 25th annual walk was so important to him. “I walk for John Harden. I walk for Mike Hall. I walk for Betty Canipe," he wrote. "These wonderful people were taken because Heart Failure and Stroke. These people deserved my time and attention and I bet that anyone that reads this post could think of three people themselves that would give you a reason to come walk for them.”