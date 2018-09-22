Gulfport, Biloxi, Harrison Central open Region 4-6A play with big road victories

Ready to defend their 2017 Region 4-6A Championship, Gulfport (4-1) stormed out to a 28-7 halftime lead over St. Martin thanks in large part to multiple T.Q. Newsome rushing touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets stormed back, cutting the lead to 35-34 with under four minutes to play, but falling short on their two-point conversion attempt ultimately cost St. Martin (3-2) the contest.