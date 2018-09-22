Gulfport, Biloxi, Harrison Central open Region 4-6A play with big road victories

With region play kicking off for Class 6A and 5A, the games really start to matter as teams across the Coast square off for bragging rights, separation in the district standings and the all-important playoff positioning.
Ready to defend their 2017 Region 4-6A Championship, Gulfport (4-1) stormed out to a 28-7 halftime lead over St. Martin thanks in large part to multiple T.Q. Newsome rushing touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets stormed back, cutting the lead to 35-34 with under four minutes to play, but falling short on their two-point conversion attempt ultimately cost St. Martin (3-2) the contest.
Riding a three-game winning streak into their region opener, Harrison Central (4-1) snuck away from War Memorial Stadium with a 26-24 over Pascagoula (1-4).
Ocean Springs (3-2) made it three straight victories as they took down Hancock (2-3) 39-29 at Brett Favre Field.
Coming off a high-scoring loss to St. Stanislaus, Pearl River Central (2-3) traveled to Lumpkin-Magee Stadium and came away with a nail-biting, 33-31 win over Long Beach (2-3). The Blue Devils have now averaged 41 points per game in their last three contests.
In a statement win under first-year head coach Katlan French, Biloxi (3-2) traveled to Warrior Stadium and knocked off D’Iberville (2-2) 21-14.
After storming out to their best start since 1999, Gautier (3-2) has now dropped two straight, falling 40-13 at home to Hattiesburg, the defending 5A South State Champions.
George County and St. Stanislaus both suffered road losses Friday.
On a night where West Harrison honored the tenth anniversary of the creation of the high school, Stone interrupted the festivities, clinching their first win of the season with a 56-13 victory.
