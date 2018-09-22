The first day of fall will feel like summer

We only have a handful of hours of summer left, and it’s going to feel every bit of it. Highs will be back in the low 90s today with hit and miss showers and storms. A few storms may linger into the evening. Fall officially begins at 8:54 PM, but overnight lows will only drop into the 70s.
Scattered showers and storms will develop on Sunday, and highs will remain near 90. We will see a better chance for showers and storms for the start of the work week, and the rain may be heavy at times. Highs will only drop into the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Eleven has developed in the Central Atlantic, but it will slowly weaken by Sunday. We’re keeping a close eye on several other disturbances in the Atlantic, but none are showing to be a threat to the Gulf or South Mississippi at this point.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.