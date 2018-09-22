Fire rips through Harrison County home

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Searing flames and thick smoke poured out of a home in the Oaks subdivision early Saturday morning. The ferocious fire destroyed the two story house near Pass Christian.
Knollwood Drive neighbors discovered the fire and called 911 a little after 1:00 a.m.. Rescue teams from the Harrison County Fire Service, Pass Christian, Long Beach,, W Harrison, Cuevas, Lizana and CRTC battled the fire for several hours.
At one point, firemen could be seen using a power saw to cut through the burning bricks. That hole gave them a secondary access point to attack the fire. The sparks shooting from that saw combined with the bright flames and the flashing fire truck lights lit up the subdivision. It took firefighters until almost sunrise to contain the fire, and extinguish its smoldering hot spots.
There was no one at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported during the fire. The home was a total loss.
The Oaks is just west of Menge Avenue near Interstate 10.
Investigators from the Harrison County Fire Marshals Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office will sift through what’s left of the brick house and determine how the overnight fire ignited.
