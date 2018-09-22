Family and friends remember accident victim Rachel Byrd.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A week after a deadly accident on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs that killed three people, friends and family gathered at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi to celebrate the life of one of the deceased, Rachel Byrd.
Holding back tears, Seashore Mission director Judy Cottrell recalls Rachel Byrd.
"She was such an awesome person, always had a smile, always encouraging, always lifting me up when she walked through the door," said Cottrell. "We're just going to miss her so much."
Dozens turned out for a memorial service in Rachel's memory.
“Being such a tragedy, and to lose someone so young and such a vibrant life has devastated this community,” Cottrell said.
Rachel was a big part of that community, spending time at both Loaves and Fishes and the Seashore mission.
“Within the homeless community there are people that are trying to get their lives back together, and Rachel was,” said Cottrell. “She talked a lot about it. She loved her family. It was just about some bad choices that were made, and she was taking steps to try to get back on her feet.”
Rachel's family, in attendance for the memorial, could see the love from the people she spent her days with.
"There's certainly no doubt that Seashore Mission and Loaves and Fishes are very special organizations that, at a time in Rachel's life where she needed them, they were there," said Rachel's aunt Kristal Sisson. "And the family is very grateful for that."
Sisson remembers her niece fondly.
"The Rachel we knew was very outgoing and friendly," Sisson said. "An excellent student, a devout christian, and just an all around great person."
Cottrell looks to God and believes this tragedy will make the homeless community even stronger.
“There is a lot of love within the community,” said Cottrell. “They stick together. Encourage and love each other, and give to each other, and help each other out. They’re always trying to give back to each other.”
