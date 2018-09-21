South Mississippi elected officials visit the White House

South Mississippi (WLOX) - A group of elected officials from South Mississippi are back home after spending a few days in the nation’s capital.
Kent Jones was one of three Harrison County Supervisors to visit the White House. Jones, Angel Kibler- Middleton and Connie Rockco joined other elected officials from across Mississippi and Texas. Jones said he was there to explore ways to possibly bring more money to Harrison County.
“If there is any monies that’s going to be divvied out or anything coming to the state, then we want a seat at the table,” said Jones.
The meetings at the White House included conversations with officials from several federal departments. Although Jones said no funding was secured during this trip, he believes it will pay off.
“You want to go up and make a decent presentation. Let them hear your voice and put a face to a face, so you’re not a stranger,” Jones said. “When it comes time to making those decisions, you would already have some insight into the people you’re dealing with.”
According to Jones most of the conversations focused on improving economic development and infrastructure in the county.
"We also want to get as much money as we can for our roads and bridges to get some infrastructure work going," said Jones. "Those things always go hand in hand."
Sheriff Troy Peterson also made the trip, and Jones said some of the briefings he attended dealt with taking measures to stop opioid abuse.
“Opioid addiction puts a tremendous strain on our county jails that we also discussed, and hopefully we’ll get some action with that as well,” said Jones.
Jones used the Washington trip as a learning experience.
“We were up there to try and determine what’s available, how can it best be used in Harrison County, and how we can get access to it,” said Jones.
Other South Mississippi leaders who were in Washington this week included Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich, Moss Point Mayor Mario King and Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell.
