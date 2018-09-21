Rain chances on the rise this weekend

Summer is keeping a tight grip on South Mississippi with a typical summer pattern: hot and humid during the day with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, then warm and muggy overnight. Fall may be tomorrow, but it is just a day on the calendar. Our first day of fall will feel a lot like summer.
Today, we expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a warm and humid start. We might catch a break from the hot and humid afternoon temperatures with a few showers, but most folks aren’t going to see rain. Grab your umbrella, just in case you get caught in a pop-up shower.
Our temperatures are going to remain above average over the next week or so. Humidity is making it feel much worse as those ‘feels like’ temperatures soar into the triple digits each afternoon. Heat index values in the 100° to 110° range. The higher rain chances may bring us temporary relief from the heat.
As far as when we might catch a glimpse of fall, long range models are showing a very slight potential for a front to move through parts of the south. But it is still very uncertain whether we will see it clear the area or stall to our north. It is looking more like October before we see our first front.
