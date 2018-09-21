Long Beach Police looking for three men accused of placing skimmer

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for three men who are believed to have placed a credit card skimmer inside a Long Beach store.
Police say surveillance photos show three men removing a device from the credit card machine on the store’s counter. Investigators think that device is a credit card skimmer.
Police have not said which gas station this occurred at, only saying that it is located in the 100 block of East Beach Boulevard.
The first suspect is described as being heavy-set and wearing a gray short-sleeve shit, black athletic-style pants, dark shoes, and glasses. The second and third suspects are each wearing long-sleeved button-up shirts, black athletic style shorts, dark hats, and athletic slides. The men were last seen walking west on Highway 90.
Authorities aren’t yet sure how long the device was attached to the credit card machine or whether any customers have been affected.
If you believe you have been a victim of skimming at this convenience store, or if you have any information about the men pictured, you are asked to call Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
