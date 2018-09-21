Increasing rain chances for South Mississippi

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday morning through late afternoon as deeper moisture moves into the area. A few storms may become locally strong with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, dangerous lightning, and torrential rainfall. Slow movement of the storms may result in spotty ponding of water in some locations. The higher rain chances and greater amount of cloud cover means temperatures are not expected to be as hot with highs in most areas in the lower 90s.