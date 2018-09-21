I-10 near HWY 613 at a standstill

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Expect heavy traffic on I-10 in Jackson County this morning. First responders are working to clear an accident on the Pascagoula River bridge.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins told WLOX News Now an 18-wheeler was rear ended by another 18-wheeler around 2:15 a.m. The accident is blocking all westbound lanes.
MDOT cameras show traffic is backed up beyond the HWY 63 exit. Troopers are now diverting traffic at the Highway 613 exit.
Elkins said they hope to have the scene cleared by 6 a.m. We’ll update this story on the traffic conditions as new information is released.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.