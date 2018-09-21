High heat index values dangerous during heat of the day

Our temperatures are going to remain above average over the next week or so. Humidity is making it feel much worse as those ‘feels like’ temperatures soar into the triple digits each afternoon. Heat index values in the 100° to 110° range. As far as when we might catch a glimpse of fall, long range models are showing a very slight potential for a front to move through parts of the south. But it is still very uncertain whether we will see it clear the area or stall to our north.