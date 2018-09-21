18-wheeler stuck on the train tracks in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Traffic is being delayed in Biloxi right now after an 18-wheeler became stuck on the railroad tracks.
It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Main Street crossing. The tractor-trailer was headed on north. Police are on the scene and CSX has been contacted. Biloxi Police Department said a wrecker is on the way and it should be cleared soon. No injuries are reported.
If you are in the area, expect delays or take an alternative route.
