18-wheeler stuck on the train tracks in Biloxi
A shot from the WLOX tower cam shows a birds-eye view of an 18-wheeler that is stuck on the tracks in Biloxi at the Main Street crossing.
By Lindsay Knowles | September 21, 2018 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 1:47 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Traffic is being delayed in Biloxi right now after an 18-wheeler became stuck on the railroad tracks.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Main Street crossing. The tractor-trailer was headed on north. Police are on the scene and CSX has been contacted. Biloxi Police Department said a wrecker is on the way and it should be cleared soon. No injuries are reported.

If you are in the area, expect delays or take an alternative route.

