3 arrested after child found chained, naked in central Alabama home

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Three adults have been arrested and charged with child abuse after a 13-year-old was found naked and chained up in a home in central Alabama.
According to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, deputies and investigators responded to an anonymous call of possible child abuse on Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of County Road 46.
The caller said they had information about a child who was being abused in a home by being restrained with chains.
Deputies went to the home and found the 13-year-old naked with chains around his ankles and attached to a door, preventing normal movement.
An investigation revealed the boy had been restrained in such a way for a long period of time and there were red marks around his ankles.
Investigators believe punishment was the reason the child was chained.
Among those arrested are Danielle Nicole Martin, Joshua Daniel Martin, and Vickie Seale Higginbotham. Each is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child under 18. All three are related to the victim, according to the sheriff’s office, though he did not state the exact familial connection.
An addition to the abused 13-year-old, law enforcement found a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old. All three children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Sedinger said he believes the children are all homeschooled.
The suspects are being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on bonds of $15,000 each though Sedinger said more charges are possible.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.