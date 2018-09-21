APNewsBreak: Dam breach at Duke plant; coal ash could spill

Duke spokeswoman Paige Sheehan said Friday that floodwaters continue to overtop an earthen dike at the north side of Sutton Lake, a 1,100-acre (445-hectare) reservoir at the L.V. Sutton Power Station. That water has caused several breaches in the dam on the south end of the lake, which is flowing back into the river. The company said that because of the high water levels in the river from the hurricane, they do not expect water levels to be affected by the breaches in the dam.