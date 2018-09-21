Annual conference empowers women from around the country

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Women from around the country are being empowered right here in South Mississippi.
More than a thousand women from all over the country attended the Success Women’s Conference Friday that inspired them to go vertical, a term that was coined by the organizers of the event.
"Women, we wear so many hats, we do so many things, we serve so many missions. This is so important, not only to the coast, but really to the world," said Dorothy Wilson, co-founder of the conference.
Wilson and the others on her team believe the ideas shared would help strengthen women out in their daily lives, and in any challenges they may face.
“Everyone is important in an organization. Everyone is important in a family. You need men and women to be able to work together,” said Angelyn Zeringue, a co-chair on the team.
One of the challenges that the women discussed was the perception of women in business.
“Even though we’d like to think that we’ve come a long way, the good old boy network is still alive and well in the corporate world. It’s more difficult. A woman has to be twice as good to succeed,” said Margot Swetman, a life coach on the coast.
The conference featured 70 speakers, networking, and all kinds of resources to help these ladies find success.
One of the speakers, Melba Amissi, grew up in Biloxi, and is now the first female and first person of color to hold an executive position in her company as CEO in Virginia.
“There may be failures, but there is success, and there is empowerment in that. Push yourself to your limits and don’t accept status quo,” said Amissi.
There were attendees from as far away as California at the event.
