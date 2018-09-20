Woman says she and a friend were stabbed by an Uber driver

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG/RNN) - Grovetown resident Amber Teahon alleges an Uber driver used an X-Acto knife to stab her and her friend. They were arguing about dropping them off at the right location, WFXG reports.
“I thought I was going to bleed out less than a mile away from my house where my husband and children were sleeping,” Amber Teahon said.
Teahon, a resident of Grovetown, said that she and two friends were picked up by an Uber Sunday in the early morning hours. Teahon says after getting lost multiple times, the driver pulled into a different subdivision and demanded that the group get out of her car. An argument ensued and she says the driver stabbed one of her friends in the arm.
When the driver was leaving, Teahon says she stuck her head in the passenger window and told the driver that she “wasn’t going to get away with this.” That’s when she says the driver punched her in the neck. She didn’t realize until later that the driver had been holding an X-Acto knife. Teahon says she spent the next two days in the ICU at Doctors Hospital.
“I was really afraid that I was going to die. I knew that they rushed me in and they did a bunch of tests. I know that they did the CT on my neck to make sure she didn’t hit my jugular,” Teahon said.
A short time after the incident, Grovetown police located the car at a nearby gas station and took the driver, 29-year-old Shaunisha Danielee Brown, into custody. Brown was charged with aggravated assault. She was denied bond at her first appearance in Columbia County Court on Monday and, as of the time of this article, remains in the Columbia County Detention Center.
Teahon said she and her friends didn’t notice the wounds until after Brown left and the adrenaline wore off.
“It wasn’t until the gentleman who ordered the Uber immediately looked at me took his shirt off and said you need to press this up against your neck,” she said.
The stitches are a painful reminder for Teahon and her husband. She says she could have lost her life that very same night where she and her friends were celebrating the life of someone they knew who passed away.
Teahon also is charged with simple battery - and was not aware until WFXG showed her the incident report on Wednesday. She says she plans on getting a lawyer. Uber has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 WFXG via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.