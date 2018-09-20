WLOX Editorial : Staffing shortages at SMCI concerning

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We find it deeply concerning that guards at the South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Leakesville are working 16 and 24 hour shifts because more than 40 percent of the staff jobs are vacant.
Four hundred inmates were moved to other state prisons last year due to staff shortages. Still those on the job are clearly being overworked. These jobs can at times be dangerous. Fatigue means stress and that can certainly lead to mistakes and safety issues.
Corrections officials say they are aggressively recruiting. However, the staff shortages have been there since last year. We urge the state to move quickly to rectify this situation in Leakesville. It is not fair nor safe for staffers to stay on the job working double and even triple shifts because not enough people have been hired.
