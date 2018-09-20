Six highway workers injured in two days

Jason Scott, Public Information Manager for MDOT said, “We’re just asking give yourself a few more minutes. Get up five, ten minutes early to make sure that you don’t have to speed. Text messages they can wait. It’s not, you know, it is not that important to answer a text message while you are driving,” said MDOT Public Information Manager Jason Scott. "Their main job is to make Mississippi’s roads and bridges safe for the traveling public. They’re out there, they put their lives and safety on the line each and every day.”