Narcisse aims to change culture at MGCCC

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - After an outstanding performance against Holmes Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse was named MACJC Offensive Player of the Week. The St. James, Louisiana native threw for 241 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for three more on the ground.
“First of all, I want to thank God, just to have this opportunity to play the game again,” Narcisse said. “I feel like when you win those awards it’s more of a team thing because no one person can really do it by themselves. The receivers did a great job of getting open, offensive linemen gave me great protection, and I was able to go in and do my part.”
Despite having a late start in joining the program, Narcisse is meshing well with his teammates and head coach Jack Wright feels that it’s a credit to Lowell’s personality.
“He’s kind of a laid back guy,” Wright said. “A good guy to hang around and if I was his age, he would be the kind of guy that I would hang around as a friend. It’s hard for a kid to come in and make a splash at that point. Trust is earned, it’s not given, so I think he just had to take some time and earn the trust of everybody and he’s done that.”
Leaving LSU for a junior college in south Mississippi wasn’t part of Lowell’s initial plans when he began his collegiate career, but it’s the choice he made. He is motivated to not only be an all-round quarterback, but to develop off the field as well.
“I feel like this is a blessing in disguise,” Narcisse said. “I really get a chance to come here and work on my game, in all aspects. Being a leader, my football game, what it’s like being a student athlete. It’s made me stronger as a person, it’s made me more appreciative, and it’s made me hungry because I feel like I have a point to prove.”
Even if it’s only for a semester, Narcisse isn’t just counting the days, he’s making each day count and has big plans for the Bulldogs ahead.
“I want to leave a legacy,” Narcisse said. “I said I wanted to come here. I challenged these guys that I want to go 13-0 and win a national championship and go be the face of someone else’s program. That’s the goal we set here at Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
Lowell and the No. 12 Bulldogs head into a Top-15 matchup Thursday as they face No. 13 Jones College on the road.
