Four Gulf Coast school districts get an 'A' in MDE accountability score sheet

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education released the unofficial statewide accountability results, which gives letter grades to districts and schools.
So far, four Gulf Coast school districts got an ‘A’ grade, and only one received a 'D'. The State Board of Education still needs to approve the grades before they’re deemed official.
Check out the list below to see your district or county’s ranking:
- Ocean Springs School District: A
- Biloxi Public School District: A
- Long Beach School District: A
- Pass Christian Public School District: A
- Harrison County School District: B
- Gulfport School District: B
- George County School District: B
- Greene School District: B
- Poplarville School District: B
- Pearl River County School District: B
- Stone County School District: B
- Hancock County School District: B
- Jackson County School District: B
- Pascagoula-Gautier School District: B
- Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District: C
- Picayune School District: C
- Moss Point School District: D
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.