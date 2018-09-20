Mostly sunny and hot with a few storms

Yet another hot day across the area on Thursday. A few isolated pop-up thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon. A few storms may become locally strong with wind gusts 30 to 40 mph, dangerous lightning and torrential rainfall. Slow movement of the storms may result in spotty ponding of water in some locations. Hot temperatures, combined with higher relatively humidity, will create a heat index between 100 and 105 in some areas.
Today we begin a transition in our weather pattern from very hot to just hot. This is thanks to Gulf air starting to work into the area thanks to more persistent southerly winds. This Gulf air will bring in deeper moisture, allowing for better daily rain coverage heading into the weekend and early next week.
There are signs a cold front will try to move in late next week. The first few fronts of the fall season tend to be quite tricky. Sometimes they pass and bring cooler air. Sometimes they don’t. I’ll believe it when I see it.
In the tropics, things have quieted down with no named systems currently in the Atlantic Basin. Only watching two areas that could become depressions or storms within the next five days. At this time, there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days.