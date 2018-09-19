More than 60 Mississippi National Guardsmen providing Florence recovery operations

Members of Meridian's Company B, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment prepare one of the unit's two forward CH-47F Chinook helicopters for duty in support of Hurricane Florence relief efforts in Kinston, N.C., Sept. 17, 2018. The Soldiers are a portion of the approximately 60 Mississippi National Guardsmen providing assistance to impacted states along the U.S. East Coast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jordan Riley)
September 19, 2018 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 7:01 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi National Guard now has approximately “60” personnel providing hurricane recovery support for states impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Master Sgt. Sheri Burkes and Capt. Jonathan Washburn, personnel professionals with the 186th Air Operations Group, are deployed to the Air Forces Northern Contingency Action Team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. for potential Hurricane Florence Disaster Support to Civil Authorities assistance. Several members of the 186th AOG are deployed to support the DSCA mission there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mary McHale)
Master Sgt. Sheri Burkes and Capt. Jonathan Washburn, personnel professionals with the 186th Air Operations Group, are deployed to the Air Forces Northern Contingency Action Team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. for potential Hurricane Florence Disaster Support to Civil Authorities assistance. Several members of the 186th AOG are deployed to support the DSCA mission there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mary McHale) (Source: Mississippi National Guard)

Our Soldiers from Meridian’s Company B, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment continue to provide heavy lift support using two CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

In addition, the Mississippi Air National Guard has personnel that are providing relief planning and coordination support from several locations throughout the U.S. The Air Guard also has an RC-26 aircraft in the Carolinas to assist with search and rescue and damage assessments.

