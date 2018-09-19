More than 60 Mississippi National Guardsmen providing Florence recovery operations

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi National Guard now has approximately “60” personnel providing hurricane recovery support for states impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Our Soldiers from Meridian’s Company B, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment continue to provide heavy lift support using two CH-47F Chinook helicopters.
In addition, the Mississippi Air National Guard has personnel that are providing relief planning and coordination support from several locations throughout the U.S. The Air Guard also has an RC-26 aircraft in the Carolinas to assist with search and rescue and damage assessments.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.