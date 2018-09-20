Man whose name is on Ole Miss School of Journalism accused of racist Facebook post

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Ed Meek, the man for whom the Ole Miss School of Journalism is named, is being accused accused of writing a racist post on Facebook.
In the post, Meek expressed concern about a lot of fights in Oxford bars over the weekend.
He went on to lament the university’s “3 percent decline in enrollment," and warned “real estate values will plummet” if this continues.
Included with the post were pictures of two young African-American women on the Oxford Square.
Meek’s post went on to urge local leaders to “protect the values we hold dear that have made Oxford and Ole Miss known nationally.”
In a Facebook post of his own, Ole Miss Chancellor Jeff Vitter replied, “the photos in his post suggest an unjustified racial overtone that is highly offensive. Ed, I urge you to withdraw your comment and apologize.”
Meek finally took the post down, but not before it got more than 1,400 comments and had been shared more than 800 times.
Reached by phone, Meek said he has been advised not to talk about this.
Meek and his wife are Ole Miss graduates.
They donated more than $5 million to the university to create the Meek School of Journalism in 2009.
There is now an online petition with several hundred signatures already calling for his name to be removed.
The school’s Black Student Union issued a statement, demanding Chancellor Jeffrey Vetter condemn Meek’s comments:
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.