Ocean Adventures experiences baby boom with new arrivals

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -At Ocean Adventures, it’s the season for new arrivals.
Especially for a sea lion family. Mother Maya plays the doting parent. McCoy, the dad, is pretty pumped up as well. The behind the scenes story is compelling.
Lisa Crawford is the senior trainer.
“She was born almost two and a half months ago. And her parents both Maya and McCoy were rescue sea lions. So, they were animals that were pretty much orphaned themselves before they were probably six months old,” Crawford explained.
She added that raising the pup comes naturally.
“Maya has been doing a great job. And as you can see, she’s quite comfortable with the trainers.”
The baby is well cared for by humans too. Dr. Debra Moore is the veterinarian at the facility.
“We do physical examinations. We weigh the animal every day to basically make sure that it’s continuing with its increase in weight gain. We check to make sure that she’s active. We want her swimming now,” she said.
Baby stingrays have also made an appearance where aquarist Sarah Jennings cares for them.
“Everybody loves them. They are really sweet. You start to get to know their personalities even if you’re just sitting here for just a couple of minutes. They all have very unique and distinct personalities. And they start to really interact with the public,” she said.
But wait, that’s not all.
When you think of alligators, you think of lean, mean eating machines. But at the infant stage of the game, not so much. That the word from reptile specialist Tiffany Anthony.
“At this age, they are fairly delicate, and we need to make sure that all of our staff handles them properly. So, that we don’t cause any harm to them.”
When it comes to these babies, there’s a feeling that’s unlike any other for the people who work at the marine park, including Moore.
“It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job here. To see the animals from birth and see them grow up and become healthy adults.”
The baby stingrays and alligators will be on public display in the next few days. The sea lion pup won’t be on display for at least the next few weeks.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.