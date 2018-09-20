Hurricane relief efforts happening across the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As the devastation unfolds in North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence, various groups across the Coast are pitching in to help. It's a feeling that many who live here know firsthand.
Here is more information on how to help the victims of Hurricane Florence, as well as drop-off sites where donations can be made.
American Red Cross
- For monetary donations, visit www.RedCross.org, call 800-REDCROSS, text FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation, or send a check to American Red Cross, 612 E. Pass Road, Gulfport
- The American Red Cross says officials are asking that people do not start sending clothes, toys, food or other supplies unless they have been specifically requested. Many of the churches and groups collection donations are doing so after communicating with an organization in the affected area that has expressed a specific need for those items. For now, the Red Cross advises that making monetary donations is is the best way to help victims of Hurricane Florence get the support they need.
- As the bulk distribution of emergency supplies picks up, donations of large quantities of bottled water, snacks, bleach, bug spray, work gloves, cleanup supplies, and other items will be greatly needed. Those supplies will need to be palleted and shrink-wrapped and delivered to Red Cross warehouses. For information on providing bulk in-kind goods, please contact OffersDesk@redcross.org or call our office at (228) 896-4511 or email john.mcfarland2@redcross.org. As of today, large quantities of snacks and bottled water are in demand; other items will be added to the “shopping list” as bulk deliveries begin and our existing supplies are distributed.
Hancock County Hurricane Relief
- Accepting cleaning supplies, toiletries, diapers, and wipes. Not accepting clothing or perishable items. Call 228-697-0801 for details.
- Drop off at:
Long Beach
- Collecting gift cards, cleaning supplies, water, Gatorade, toilet paper, paper towels, bug spray, mops, buckets, bleach, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, Aleve, Advil, five-gallon buckets, and toiletries. Not accepting clothes.
- Drop off at: Long Beach Fire Department, 645 Klondyke Road, 120 East Second Street
Jackson County Baptist Association
- FUNDS: You may donate to the JCBA Disaster Relief Fund by mailing a check to PO Box 1726, Pascagoula, MS 39568. Please designate on the check “Disaster Relief,” but not specifically South or North Carolina. This us flexibility in using the funds in either state.
- SUPPLIES: JCBA will collect a limited amount of mud out items (gloves, masks, flat shovels/snow shovels, pressure washers, and garbage bags). You may bring the items to the Association’s Office at 3713 Hospital Road in Pascagoula from 8 to 4:30 PM Monday thru Thursday.
First Baptist Church Gulfport
- The church will have two 53-feet trailers in the church parking lot Thursday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sunday at 1 p.m.
- Training will be done at 9 a.m. at the church Saturday morning for mud-out of flooded residents. It will run 90 minutes.
- Monetary donations will continue to be collected as long as there is a need. The church will match each donation dollar-for-dollar. Online donations can be made HERE.
Necos Relief Drive
- Donations will be accepted:
Harrison Co Sheriff’s Department
- Collecting non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, tarps, etc. through Thursday evening.
- Will leave at 2 a.m. Friday going to North Carolina
- Drop off at the Sheriff’s Department Work Center on Cowan Road
Comeback Coolers
- Collects coolers of inspiration filled with ice cold drinks, fresh fruit, wet wipes and more for people in the process of gutting their homes
- Will leave Friday, Sept. 21
- Collecting donations of: new or used coolers (no styrofoam), beer, drinks, or wet wipes
- Donation sites include:
- Monetary donations can be made via PayPal to comebackcoolers@gmail.com
- Volunteers of all ages are also need to help pack the coolers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Val’s Bar and Grill, 1601 Government St.
Guerrilla Search and Rescue 228
- Accepting donations of: bottled water, hygiene essentials, batteries, first aid supplies, flashlights or candles, diapers, blankets, pet food, canned goods, new socks and underwear, generators, and 4-person tents
- Official GSAR drop-off site: Cricket’s Haircutters, 203 Ash Lane, Gulfport
- Monetary donations can be sent through Pay Pal at www.paypal.me/GSAR228
