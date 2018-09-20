Heat and humidity sticking around through the week

We saw only a few extremely short-lived showers in South Mississippi today. Thursday, we expect a mostly sunny sky with a warm and humid start. Perhaps, we could catch a break from the hot and humid afternoon temperatures with a few showers, but most folks aren’t going to see rain, and any rain showers we see, are going to dissipate overnight.
It will remain hot and quite humid over the next few days with a 30% chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Our temperatures are going to decrease slightly, but they will remain above our average of 87º.
Fall is only three days away, but it will feel far from fall, more like we are smack-dab in the middle of summer still. There is the potential for some fall-ish feeling weather, but it is a long way away…like the end of NEXT week. In the meantime, the humidity is making it feel even hotter with heat index values soaring into the triple digits each afternoon for the next few days.
Heat index values in the 100° to 110° range. We are going to see some scattered showers each afternoon, so you may want your umbrella, just in case. Our rain chances will hold at 30% through Saturday, then bumping up to a 40% chance next week, ahead of our potential first fall front.
