Ground beef recall: 130,000 pounds possibly contaminated with E. coli

(WTXL/RNN) - A nationwide recall has been issued for about 132,606 pounds of ground beef products because of the possibility of E. coli contamination.
The beef products are being recalled by Cargill Meat Solutions, which produced and packaged the items on June 21, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release.
Federal officials are concerned some products may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.
An investigation by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service identified 17 related illnesses and one death, with illness onset dates ranging from July 5 to July 25.
Consumers who have bought the products are urged to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for refunds.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
E. coli can make people ill from two to eight days after exposure to the organism. Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting but recover within a week.
Rarely, some people develop a more severe infection. Kidney failure can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.
The recall list and the labels are available on the USDA site, and the list is also below:
• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.
• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.
• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749089098.
• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749002751.
• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749003536.
• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749003568.
• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.
• 20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.
• 10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.
• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.
• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.
• 10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.
Copyright 2018 WTXL via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.