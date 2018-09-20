Cartel drug mule sentenced after trafficking heroin through South Mississippi

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Guatemalan man is sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison after trafficking heroin through South Mississippi.
Gustavo Lopez, 40, pled guilty to the charge, admitting that he was paid $5,000 to take more than three pounds of heroin from Texas to Pennslyvania.
A traffic stop by Pearl River County deputies led to the discovery of the drugs in Lopez's vehicle.
Lopez admitted to authorities that he had trafficked drugs several times in the past and was paid to do so by a drug cartel.
"(Lopez) was working as a mule with the drug cartels in this case," said district attorney Hal Kittrell. "His actions are evidence of what lengths these organizations will go to traffic heroin across this state and country."
Kittrell said Lopez was sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be deported after he serves his sentence.
The arrest is part of a joint effort by local and state authorities to put an end to illegal narcotics trafficking on the Interstate 59 corridor.
