Art Ability Fair brings in record crowd

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The 2018 Art Ability Fair saw record-breaking attendance.
Nearly 950 caregivers and students with intellectual disabilities came to the ninth annual Disability Connection event. It may have been an art fair, but there were plenty of dance skills on display as well.
"It’s just a time to get together and just kind of let it down a little as far as the stress of all their work that they have to do on a daily basis,” said Dr. Stephanie Newell of Gorenflo Elementary. “It’s just enjoy all the opportunities and all the activities that they have here. It’s wonderful.”
With the theme,“Welcome Super Heroes,” art was the centerpiece. Ten different art activities were provided for the students from 42 schools throughout South Mississippi.
“It’s a great place for them to learn about careers,” said Janie O’Keefe, executive director of Disability Connection. “Because, you know, art is very inclusive. It’s something that somebody with significant disabilities can make a career in the arts.”
Potter Kevin Bethea looks forward to coming every year. “It’s great just seeing their faces light up you get to make old friends and new friends,” he said. “You know they look forward to it every year. It’s an experience they don’t get to have at their school or home.”
That’s a theme echoed by teachers, like Ashley Cumbest of George County Middle School. “I think it’s special that there are all kinds of special needs students here,” she said. “They get to interact with each other and make friendships which you wouldn’t normally make inside just a regular classroom in school.”
“I think it’s brilliant,” said Matthew Miller. Candy Dailey added, ‘I’m very impressed about coming here. I’m very happy. I’m very excited.”
In addition to artists and volunteers, help was provided by the Walter Anderson Museum, the Ohr O’Keefe Museum, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center and the Mary C. Cultural Center.
