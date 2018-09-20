Amber Barnett’s accused killer to remain in jail until trial

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - TThe man accused of killing Amber Barnett will remain behind bars on a $1 million bond as he awaits trial for the murder.
Wayne Adams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barnett, whose body was discovered more than six months after she disappeared.
Adams appeared in court Wednesday and waived his preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, Barnett was last seen when she met Adams at a trailer park off County Farm Road on Feb. 18, 2018. A friend said he picked both Barnett and Adams up from the abandoned trailer.
While in the car, he told investigators Barnett bit Adams on the arm twice. Adams then reportedly hit her over the head with an object until she was bleeding. The witness said Adams asked him to stop the vehicle. Barnett and Adams then walked into the woods together but only Adams returned, said the witness.
The witness also told authorities that he and Adams went back to his house, where Adams admitted to killing Barnett and leaving her in the water. That’s where Barnett’s body was found more than six months later on Aug. 31. Adams was arrested the same day.
Adams also faces assault, drug, and weapons charges unrelated to Barnett’s murder.
