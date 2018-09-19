5 wounded, gunman dead in shooting at Penn. judge’s office

(RNN) – At least five people were shot at a judge’s office in Pennsylvania about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The gunman is dead, according to KDKA, and the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted “the scene in Masontown is secure,” adding no surrounding buildings were locked down.
One of the victims was a police officer, identified by KDKA as Scott Miller, who was shot in the hand. The station said he was expected to be all right.
The other four victims were taken to a local hospital, two by air and two in ambulances, according to KDKA.
The shooting began in the mid-afternoon at a Fayette County district judge’s office.
A witness told KDKA that the shooter began firing in the parking lot outside the office, then his gun jammed.
He shot the officer after getting it working again, then entered the building and fired “at least 10 shots,” the witness, Xuan Sayles, said.
