WLOX Player of the Week: St. Stanislaus RB Delvin Henry Jr.

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Nate Encrapera has seen plenty of standout athletic achievements over the years, and after Friday, the St. Stanislaus head coach can now add another incredible performance to that list.
“I’ve seen Allen Iverson and Michael Vick and those guys playing (on) some film, and I’ve seen those guys in person,” Encrapera said. "They’ve been close to that, but Delvin’s performance has to be right up there.”
Delvin Henry Jr. exploded into the Rock-a-Chaws record books Friday night, racking up 363 rushing yards and seven touchdowns - yes, seven - against Pearl River Central, both all-time program records.
“It was when I was packing up (after the game), me and my brother was talking, I realized I had seven touchdowns," Henry said. "It was crazy.”
“He’s a competitor," Encrapera said. "He really wants to win, above all else. Delvin has really matured over the past couple of years.”
For a performance that successful, Henry says it takes effort from every member of the offense, and a dedicated work ethic throughout the week.
“During every practice, we work on it until it’s perfect,” Henry said on their rushing attack. “That’s how we run the ball so well. That’s what we do. If anything’s wrong, we’re gonna do it again, over and over and over again.”
The senior’s historic night played a big part in the Rocks' 63-49 victory, their first of the season (1-3) and first under Encrapera.
Now, seven-touchdown performances may not come that often, but the team hopes this victory is a sign of things to come.
“We’ve always taken the approach that we’re gonna celebrate, we’re gonna evaluate what we did on Friday night, and when we show up for film on Sunday for film, we’re 0-0," Encrapera said. "It’s a new journey that we’re gonna face. When you establish that mentality, you’re able to deal with the ups and downs of the season.”
Henry and the Rock-a-Chaws head north to take on Madison-Ridgeland Friday, the second of four consecutive road games.
