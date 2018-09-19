Three-vehicle accident with serious injuries causes heavy traffic delays on Hwy 49 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Drivers can expect traffic delays on Hwy 49 at West Wortham Road as the Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear a 3-vehicle accident in Harrison County.
One lane of southbound traffic is blocked at the intersection.
Troopers say the accident happened when a vehicle going north on Hwy 49 tried to turn left onto West Wortham and was hit by a vehicle heading south on Hwy 49. The first vehicle was then pushed into another one.
First responders had to extricate one person from two different vehicles. We’re told one of the people involved in the accident was life-flighted with serious injuries.
