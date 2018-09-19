Summer holds strong for its final days

We’re still stuck in this heat and humidity! Highs will be in the mid 90s this afternoon, but the heat index will be 105-110 again. We’ll watch a few pop up showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
After the sunset, much of the rain will start to diminish. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
The heat and humidity continue on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. With winds shifting out of the Gulf later this week, we’ll cool off into the upper 80s by the weekend. Hit and miss showers will be possible everyday.
There are two disturbances we’ll be watching in the Atlantic, but they currently have a low chance for development. None pose as a threat to South Mississippi at this time.
