St. Jude, Elliott Homes breaks ground on Gulfport dream home

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - By February 2019, another St. Jude Dream Home will be built on a site in Landon Green in Gulfport.
The dream for Elliott homes and others is to get it built strictly through $700,000 in donations during the next few months.
"We have a challenge for our vendors this year and our staff to be the first home in history to be at net-zero cost to St. Jude,” said Brandon Elliott, Elliott Homes president.
There’s that motivation, and more from kids like 3-year-old Jace Matthews, who had brain cancer but is currently in remission, thanks to the work done at St. Jude Hospital.
“A lot of kids like Jace that are going through more in life than we can ever do,” Elliott added. “They’re inspired and happy. They see things from a different perspective. They’re heroes, they’re strong and when they get through their challenge, they change the world because of it.”
Jace got to turn some dirt along with everyone else. His story and projects like building a St. Jude Dream Home have also inspired those like Clyde Williamson with Triangle 44 Design Team.
"We’re going to do all the interior trim on the home,” Williamson said. “We’re going to build the cabinets here on site, crown-based doors, shutters, whatever is needed, we’re going to take care of it.”
On Wednesday evening, those involved with the latest Saint Jude Dream Home are getting together for a special event at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.