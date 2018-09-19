Sony is releasing the PlayStation Classic console just in time for Christmas

(CNN) - Sony is going back in time with its signature gaming system.
The company is bringing back its original PlayStation but with a twist.
The new miniaturized version will be called PlayStation Classic and comes pre-loaded with 20 classic titles.
They include fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy Seven, Jumping Flash and Tekken Three.
PlayStation Classic will go on sale on December 3 and will cost $99.99.
This is not the first time a classic console has been brought back in miniature form.
Nintendo's Classic Edition was introduced in 2016.
That console costs around $60 and comes with 30 classic games.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.