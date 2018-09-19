Showers could help cool temperatures...briefly

The calendar may show only four more days until fall, but it is not going to feel fall-ish anytime soon. In fact, it is going to be above average, very hot and very humid making it feel even hotter over the next couple of days. There is slightly good news: it won’t be quite as hot toward the end of the week. We are going to see some scattered showers each afternoon, so you may want your umbrella, just in case. Our rain chances will hold at 30% for the week and into the weekend. Heat index values in the 100° to 110° range.