Scholar Athlete: Blake Comeaux returns from injury to excel on field and in classroom

KILN, MS (WLOX) - Hancock High senior Blake Comeaux has been playing football since middle school. It’s something he loves to do, but it’s not the only love in his life.
"I love school," Comeaux said. "I like a challenge."
Comeaux plays hard on the football field, but when he's off the field, his work ethic doesn't slow down.
“All A’s at the moment,” he said. “GPA on the weighted scale it’s a 4.2, unweighted 3.9.”
For Blake, football and school can be difficult to juggle, but it’s something he has become comfortable with.
“Sometimes it can be,” Comeaux said. “My parents have always instilled in me that academics trump everything. So, I’m used to having to balance academics and sports.”
If sports and studies wasn't enough, Blake keeps busy the rest of the year as well. He is a member of student groups like National Spanish Honor Society, Future Business of America, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and History and Government Club
On the field, Blake has had some rough spots, but nothing is keeping him down.
“I tore my acl last year,” he said. “Definitely a learning experience. It was great to have to build back up, and now it’s stronger.”
An injury like that could have ended a high schooler's career, but Blake just kept working.
“At first I was worried about it, but after the first couple hits, a couple successful games, I forget I had it sometimes,” Comeaux said.
That injury and his drive to recover and return to the field has helped him become a more well-rounded person on the field and off.
“I just don’t want to be a one dimensional person,” said Comeaux. “I want to be able to have power along with agility. I’ve always loved academics, but I also learned that I have to be a people person. You can’t just be booksmart in order to be successful in the world.”
As Blake goes through his senior year, with several colleges showing interest in him both academically and athletically, he leans on his teammates, his brothers, to succeed as a Hancock Hawk.
"I love my brothers," he said. "We've been together for seven years now from middle school. It's a collective effort that we all have to do our job. Our shirts always say 'Do what Hawks do.' We all have to do it."
Blake says he’s see interest from Wash U in St. Louis, Rhodes College, Milsaps and University of the South. All have discussed football with him as well as academics.
