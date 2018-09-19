Protesters rally for patients' rights to proper opiod use

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A group demonstrated Tuesday outside the VA in Biloxi for the DPP 2018 rally, which was held simultaneously in 46 states.
DPP stands for Don’t Punish Pain Patients. The protesters said they believe like the government has done an overreach when it comes to cracking down on the opioid crisis.
“I’m a chronic pain patient. I was born in Fort Benning. I was born in the neo-natal unit, so I started my life out in pain and I’m 53 years old and I don’t think my pain is going away,” said Beth Kenny. “My meds have been reduced by two-thirds since January.”
Kenny and others say they’ll continue these demonstrations until the government eases their restrictions on those who are legitimately receiving pain medication.
"Now we’ve got all these people who are losing their pain medication through the VA and through the civilian health care system. These are people that aren’t abusing their drugs or selling their drugs, they’re taking them as prescribed by the doctor,” said David Bonner. "It’s for the civilian side, it’s for the active duty military side.”
