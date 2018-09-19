Plans underway for new Orange Grove fire station

“That’s our training area for that district. So its difficult for us to have good training sessions in that area," said Beyerstedt. He says the station is one of the department’s busiest, averaging around 45 to 70 calls a week. The station already has pretty good response times, according to Beyerstedt, but he says aspects of the new facility’s design, like shortening the distance from firefighter living quarters to the truck bay will help lower them even further.