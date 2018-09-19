Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms

Another day of hot and humid weather is expected. Highs will climb back into the middle 90s and feels like temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees or more. Skies should be partly cloudy and a few storms should develop in the afternoon hours. Any one storm could become strong with wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph, dangerous lightning, and torrential rainfall.
Thanks to nearby high pressure, a hot pattern continues for now. But, maybe less heat and more rain by late-week into the weekend thanks to winds off the Gulf.
In the tropics, things have quieted down with no named systems currently in the Atlantic Basin. Only area to watch is a tropical disturbance east of the Caribbean Sea that has a low chance to become a depression or storm within the next five days. At this time, there are no tropical threats to South MS over the next five days