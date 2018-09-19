Moss Point powerlifting team celebrates 3rd state championship title

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - A group of dedicated ladies in Moss Point celebrated their hard work in a special ceremony.
The Moss Point Girls Powerlifting team came home with it’s third state championship in a row.
This is only the second time in school history that a team has won three state championships back to back to back. The girls held a celebratory ring ceremony in the high school gym in front of family members and supporters.
Head Coach Kyle Mickelson says now the pressure is on.
“They understand what the prize is, they understand what the goal is. The only difference this year versus last couple of years is the pressure that’s putting on them. Winning a state championship is hard enough. Winning a second, third is equally as hard. Now this fourth one, knowing that it’s never been done before, really puts the pressure on them. They’re really exceeding my expectations," said Mickelson.
This will be coach Mickelson’s fifth year bringing the team to competition.
