MGCCC QB Lowell Narcisse named MACJC Player of the Week

Former LSU quarterback threw two touchdowns, ran for three more in first JUCO start

Gulf Coast quarterback Lowell Narcisse stares down a defender during MGCCC's 48-14 win over Holmes.
By Don Hammack | September 18, 2018 at 9:20 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:20 PM

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) - Mississippi Gulf Coast quarterback Lowell Narcisse has been named MACJC Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance against Holmes.

Narcisse, a freshman from St. James, La., ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more in a 48-41 win over Holmes. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 241 yards, with scoring passes of 15 and 16 yards.

Narcisse also scored on runs of 4, 2 and 1 yards.

He is the second Gulf Coast player in as many weeks to receive a state award. Kicker/punter Mason Hunt was Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance at Coahoma.

Gulf Coast plays at Jones this week. Kickoff in Ellisville is at 7 p.m.