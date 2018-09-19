MGCCC QB Lowell Narcisse named MACJC Player of the Week

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) - Mississippi Gulf Coast quarterback Lowell Narcisse has been named MACJC Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance against Holmes.
Narcisse, a freshman from St. James, La., ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more in a 48-41 win over Holmes. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 241 yards, with scoring passes of 15 and 16 yards.
Narcisse also scored on runs of 4, 2 and 1 yards.
He is the second Gulf Coast player in as many weeks to receive a state award. Kicker/punter Mason Hunt was Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance at Coahoma.
Gulf Coast plays at Jones this week. Kickoff in Ellisville is at 7 p.m.