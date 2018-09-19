Gulfport man guilty of 1st degree murder, faces life in prison

The night before the shooting, Stephen Redmond and his estranged wife got into a verbal fight and Robert Walters asked Redmond to leave his home. On the day of the shooting, the Redmond returned to the victim’s home to confront him. “Stephen Redmond testified that he came to the home of Robert Walters to confront Walters about his relationship with his wife,” said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Owen, who prosecuted the case along with Patti Simpson.