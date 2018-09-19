Former DMR exec ordered back to jail for failure to pay fines

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dr. Bill Walker was escorted out of court in handcuffs as officers led him back to jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Walkers’s lack of payment of fines and restitution has landed him behind bars once again as he awaits a sentencing hearing on October 1 at 2:30 p.m.
After an investigation into corrupt activity at the Department of Marine Resources in 2014, Walker plead guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge. The former DMR executive director spent three years in federal prison before being placed on supervised release in November 2017.
A district court judge ordered him to pay $572,000 in restitution in increments of $5,000 per month. He was also charged a $125,000 fine.
Prosecutors maintain that Walker has failed to pay the full amount he owes.
The U.S. sentencing guidelines call from anywhere from 3 to 9 months for Walker’s offenses, however, the judge noted that he may be more lenient if Walker shows some compliance and proceeds make payments toward his remaining fines and restitution.
