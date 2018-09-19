Moss Point Firefighters sign petition to keep current fire chief

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Dozens of firefighters are fighting back over the possibility of restructuring within the department.
They showed up to Tuesday night’s board meeting, with the intention to present a petition to Mayor Mario King and the Board of Aldermen. That meeting was tabled until the mayor is back from Washington, DC.
Thirty-two people have signed a letter begging the city to reconsider changes to the department and the elimination of the fire chief position, which is currently held by Chief Tommy Posey.
The changes include forcing Chief Posey into early retirement, and eliminating the fire and police chief positions to create a public safety director position. That person would oversee both departments.
Chief Posey has 36 years experience. Those who signed this petition say that level of expertise is vital in keeping the department going at the current speed. The letter says “moral will plummet” and calls this decision “harmful to the citizens of Moss Point.” It also states that once the chief position is removed, it would fall on the battalion chiefs to run the department’s daily operations.
The petition closes with, “We pray that you reconsider. Our citizens should expect the best and receive the best. The position is vital. It is the central nervous system of the fire department. We need a fire chief. Especially the one we currently have...”
The department has a six rating, on a scale of one to 10, with one being the best. This petition claims losing the fire chief would be detrimental to the department.
I asked Mayor King about restructuring of the department last week, he told me he could not comment on personnel issues.
There are currently no jobs posted within the City of Moss Point.
